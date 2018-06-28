Summer road trip tips: How to stay safe and save money

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Even the best road trip can have its road bumps. 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney and Consumer Reports have a number of tips to make your next summer getaway as safe -- and fun -- as possible.
Roadside assistance is a must. When shopping for programs look out for those that offer a service called "Trip Interruption." This can reimburse you for hotels, meals or alternative transportation if you suffer a breakdown on the road.
How you pack can impact your safety. When loading up your car with luggage, especially an SUV, make sure to put the heaviest items on the bottom. Maintaining the car's center of gravity can prevent rollovers on the road.
Gas isn't cheap, but one way to save money is to look for apps, like Gas Buddy, that help you find the cheapest gas station near you.
Finally, Consumer Reports has crafted its first ever Road-Trip-Worthy Score for 50 vehicles across six categories. Some of the top cars in their categories? The Toyota Highlander and the Chevrolet Impala Premier.
