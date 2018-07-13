TRAVEL

United Airlines flight makes emergency landing at SFO

United Airlines flight makes emergency landing at San Francisco International Airport on Friday, July 13, 2018. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (KGO) --
United Airlines flight 863 made a safe emergency landing at 12:35 a.m. It was headed to Sydney when it had to turn around and come back to SFO.

Passengers say one of the engines caught fire during takeoff. Some heard two loud sounds and then saw two big sparks. They are all okay.

Passenger Aman Hauja said: "We were about half an hour to 45 minutes into the air and we were informed that there was apparently a fire in one of the engines. The engines were working reasonably well after that announcement, but to be safe and such a long journey, they decided it's better, safer to return back."

Hauja went on to say: "We were I guess pre-warned, so it wasn't too nerve racking I must say. The pilot and the staff were very reassuring that things are in control and in no danger, working fine."

United Airlines sent this statement to ABC7 News:

"The flight landed safely and we will work to get our customers to Sydney as soon as possible. Our maintenance team is inspecting the aircraft."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelairport newsairlineUnited Airlinesu.s. & worldemergency landingSan FranciscoSan Francisco International Airport
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Chicago ranks low on best worst cities for drivers
NO MORE NUTS: Southwest to stop serving peanuts
Snorkeler finds the owner of lost GoPro found underwater
BAY AREA LIFE: Learn about the past, present and future of Santa Clara!
More Travel
Top Stories
LIVE SOON: President Trump, British PM May hold joint news conference
'Trump Baby' blimp flies over London during POTUS visit
Mayor London Breed, SF officials vow to ease pain of housing prices
Man rescued in Union City after being stuck in cement mixer for over 2 hours
Sammy Hagar's El Paseo closes abruptly in Mill Valley
VIDEO: Mayor London Breed shares passion for improving housing in SF
Sisterhood of Golden State Killer survivors face their fears in Sacramento
A's, Giants begin Bay Area series
Show More
100 salmonella cases linked to Honey Smacks cereal
FBI agent who sent anti-Trump texts defiantly fends off GOP attacks
Mayor Breed says she'll be 'aggressive' in cleaning SF streets
Mother drowned her 2 children before hanging herself
Parasite outbreak linked to McDonald's salads in Illinois, Iowa
More News