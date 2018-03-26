DULLES, Virginia --A United Airlines passenger who was bumped from a flight in Virginia describing the experience as "the best flight delay ever".
That's because United gave Allison Preiss a voucher for $10,000 dollars -- ten times the normal amount.
This is how badly United didn’t want to give me cash: pic.twitter.com/sI7vmbeB2Q— Allison Preiss (@allisonmpreiss) March 22, 2018
United had oversold the flight and asked Preiss to deboard.
Turns out, she's a communications director.
When she began unleashing an angry tweetstorm, it soon came to the attention of United, and the airline quickly increased its voucher.
.@united IS THE WORST.— Allison Preiss (@allisonmpreiss) March 22, 2018