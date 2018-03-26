UNITED AIRLINES

United gives passenger $10K voucher after bumping her off flight

Shirleen Allicot reports on the passenger's tweet storm with United Airlines.

DULLES, Virginia --
A United Airlines passenger who was bumped from a flight in Virginia describing the experience as "the best flight delay ever".

That's because United gave Allison Preiss a voucher for $10,000 dollars -- ten times the normal amount.


United had oversold the flight and asked Preiss to deboard.

Turns out, she's a communications director.

When she began unleashing an angry tweetstorm, it soon came to the attention of United, and the airline quickly increased its voucher.

