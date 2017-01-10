TRAVEL

VIDEO: Baby gray whale and mom glide under boat off Laguna Beach
EMBED </>More News Videos

A baby gray whale and its mother were spotted gliding under a boat off the coast of Laguna Beach. (Mark Girardeau and Newport Coastal Adventure)

By Tim Rearden
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. --
Breathtaking video captured a mother gray whale and her calf gliding under a boat off the coast of Laguna Beach on Sunday.

The close encounter was caught on video from aboard Newport Coastal Adventure.

Mark Girardeau said the calf appeared to be just days old as it still had fetal folds.

The curious calf was spotted checking out the boat with its mother close behind.

After getting a closer glimpse, the mother guided the calf back on course.

Gray whales migrate south from Alaska to Mexico during the winter months, passing right along the coast of Southern California.

Girardeau and Newport Coastal Adventure shared their video with ABC7 on social media.
Related Topics:
travelwhalewhale watchingfeel goodanimalwild animals#abc7eyewitnessu.s. & worldLaguna BeachOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
Passengers from Florida land in San Francisco after narrowly missing shooting
San Francisco-bound flight diverted due to unruly passenger
New 2017 driving laws in California
Therapy dogs help soothe stressed Sacramento airport travelers
More Travel
Top Stories
Rain, mudslides hamper commute in Santa Cruz Mountains
Dylann Roof sentenced to death in Charleston church shooting
Russian River expected to crest even higher
King Tides cause flooding along San Francisco Embarcadero
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Storm floods streets in Corte Madera
PHOTOS: Major January storm sweeps across Bay Area
Show More
Big rig jackknifes on I-880 in Oakland
End of an era: Verizon deal would mean big changes for Yahoo
Sessions Dismisses Racism Claim, Hints at What Trump DOJ Might Look Like
Suspect in Custody After Hostage Situation at Alabama Credit Union
LAPD apprehend attempted murder suspect on 405
More News
Top Video
Rain, mudslides hamper commute in Santa Cruz Mountains
Russian River expected to crest even higher
Storm floods streets in Corte Madera
U.C. Berkeley student charged with murder
More Video