Travis Air Force Base officials investigate security incident, deadly car fire

Travis Air Force Base officials are investigating a security incident that occurred at the main gate on Wednesday.They say at approximately 7 p.m., Travis AFB first responders and Fairfield emergency officials responded to an incident where a car gained unauthorized access to the base through the main gate entrance. The car crashed shortly after entering the base and became engulfed in flames.Security officials responded immediately, and the base's Explosive Ordinance Disposal team, Office of Special Investigations and other responders were on the scene.The drive of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no additional fatalities or injuries, officials say.The identity of the driver has not been released at this time.Officials released few details Thursday about what happened to cause the fire and why the Base's bomb squad was called out afterwards.Air Force Office of Special Investigation and the FBI are currently investigating and there are no current known threats to the base or community.The main gate has reopened and all other facilities are operating as normal.