The adult male has been located near the Green Water towers and a rescue operation is in progress. The patient has some serious injuries. Thank you @SFPDIngleside @RecParkSF Officer’s and Rangers for helping in the Search Please Avoid this area as we work. 319 pm https://t.co/rH9rdJVUEG — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) April 1, 2018

San Francisco firefighters were working to rescue a man after a tree fell on him in San Francisco's McLaren Park, causing serious injuries Sunday.The man called 911 to report that he was trapped and hurt around 3 p.m.Officers and rangers from various departments searched for the man and located him near the Green Water towers suffering from serious injuries.No further information was immediately available.