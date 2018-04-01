SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --San Francisco firefighters were working to rescue a man after a tree fell on him in San Francisco's McLaren Park, causing serious injuries Sunday.
The man called 911 to report that he was trapped and hurt around 3 p.m.
Officers and rangers from various departments searched for the man and located him near the Green Water towers suffering from serious injuries.
No further information was immediately available.
The adult male has been located near the Green Water towers and a rescue operation is in progress. The patient has some serious injuries. Thank you @SFPDIngleside @RecParkSF Officer’s and Rangers for helping in the Search Please Avoid this area as we work. 319 pm https://t.co/rH9rdJVUEG— San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) April 1, 2018