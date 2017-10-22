Trial set to begin for suspect in Kate Steinle murder case

Jose Ines Garcia Zarate is on trial for the 2015 shooting death of 32-year-old Kate Steinle.Opening arguments begin at 10 a.m. Monday in the case against him. Six men and six women make up the jury. The panel was seated and sworn last week.Steinle was shot while sitting with her father on Pier 14. Defense attorneys plan to argue that it was an accidental ricochet shot, while prosecutors will argue that Zarate committed second degree murder because he either aimed the gun at Steinle or recklessly fired the weapon in a crowded area.As for Zarate's undocumented status and San Francisco's sanctuary city policy, those issues won't be discussed in court, despite the fact that that is what brought this case nationwide attention."That evidence about his immigration status will not come before this jury," said legal analyst Michael Cardoza. "I believe the judge has instructed the attorneys to keep that out. It's not important to this and it's too emotional and it will divert this jury to something that they're not supposed to be talking about."The jury was chosen among a pool of a thousand people.The six men and six women are said to reflect the diversity of San Francisco.They include three immigrants, two tech workers, and educational degrees ranging from high school diplomas to PhD's.