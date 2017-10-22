  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
PIER 14 SHOOTING

Trial set to begin for suspect in Kate Steinle murder case

EMBED </>More Videos

Jose Ines Garcia Zarate is on trial for the 2015 shooting death of 32 year old Kate Steinle. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Jose Ines Garcia Zarate is on trial for the 2015 shooting death of 32-year-old Kate Steinle.

Opening arguments begin at 10 a.m. Monday in the case against him. Six men and six women make up the jury. The panel was seated and sworn last week.

Steinle was shot while sitting with her father on Pier 14. Defense attorneys plan to argue that it was an accidental ricochet shot, while prosecutors will argue that Zarate committed second degree murder because he either aimed the gun at Steinle or recklessly fired the weapon in a crowded area.

As for Zarate's undocumented status and San Francisco's sanctuary city policy, those issues won't be discussed in court, despite the fact that that is what brought this case nationwide attention.

"That evidence about his immigration status will not come before this jury," said legal analyst Michael Cardoza. "I believe the judge has instructed the attorneys to keep that out. It's not important to this and it's too emotional and it will divert this jury to something that they're not supposed to be talking about."

The jury was chosen among a pool of a thousand people.

The six men and six women are said to reflect the diversity of San Francisco.

They include three immigrants, two tech workers, and educational degrees ranging from high school diplomas to PhD's.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pier 14 shootingdeadly shootingimmigrationICEsan francisco countymurdertrialcourt casecrimeSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PIER 14 SHOOTING
SF sheriff's deputy loses job after gun stolen from car
San Francisco sheriff's deputy's gun stolen from rental car
Fed. agent to testify about stolen gun used in Kate Steinle murder
Federal agency tries to block subpoena demanding agent testifies in Steinle murder trial
More pier 14 shooting
Top Stories
Napa community comes together to aid fire victims
Wildfire evacuations lifted for residents in portions of Glen Ellen
49ers 0-7 after 40-10 loss to Cowboys
Suspect in custody after high-speed chase in East Bay
Police and firefighters rescue 2-year-old boy locked in car
Police investigating homicide at Fremont-Newark area hotel
Suspect hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Livermore
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2017
Show More
Bear Fire in Santa Cruz Mountains 75 percent contained
More than 20 vegetable brands recalled over listeria fears
1 dead after semi-truck crashes off I-680 in San Ramon
K-9 officer, injured in line of duty, receives Purple Heart
Santa Rosa residents sift through remains after fire
More News
Top Video
Napa community comes together to aid fire victims
49ers 0-7 after 40-10 loss to Cowboys
1 dead after semi-truck crashes off I-680 in San Ramon
Suspect hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Livermore
More Video