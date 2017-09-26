Truck crashes into cars at Mill Valley In-N-Out parking lot

Officials in Mill Valley are investigating after a truck flew off Highway 101 and hit several people.Sky7 was live over the scene at In-N-Out Burger on Redwood Highway Frontage Road. There is slow traffic on 101 through that area.The CHP says the truck went off the highway, through a fence, and ended up in the restaurant's parking lot just before 2:30 p.m.The Southern Marin Fire Department says up to eight people were taken to the hospital and two of them are in critical condition.