Truck crashes into cars at Mill Valley In-N-Out parking lot

Marin County Sheriff's officials investigated an accident in Mill Valley, Calif. on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. (@MarinSheriff/Twitter)

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) --
Officials in Mill Valley are investigating after a truck flew off Highway 101 and hit several people.

Sky7 was live over the scene at In-N-Out Burger on Redwood Highway Frontage Road. There is slow traffic on 101 through that area.

The CHP says the truck went off the highway, through a fence, and ended up in the restaurant's parking lot just before 2:30 p.m.

The Southern Marin Fire Department says up to eight people were taken to the hospital and two of them are in critical condition.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
crashtruck crashHighway 101Mill Valley
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Residents evacuated after fire threatens homes in Oakland
Bay Area joins National Voter Registration drive
PHOTOS: Large brush fire burns in Oakland Hills
First responder receives free car for Harvey actions
FBI report shows San Jose battling rise in violent crime
NFL fans burn gear in response to anthem protests
Baby found in car seat on side of highway with cash
Santa Clara City Council to consider extending city's curfew
Show More
Developer takes drastic action after I-Team Investigation, Ohlone Indian remains found
Trump meets with Spain's prime minister
No vote this week on GOP health care bill
SF becomes 1st city in nation to sue Equifax over data breach
Equifax dumps CEO in wake of damaging data breach
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Large brush fire burns in Oakland Hills
PHOTOS: NFL players kneel during national anthem
PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria pummels the Caribbean
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake jolts central Mexico
More Photos