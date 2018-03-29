Trump attacks Amazon again in new tweet

MEGHAN KENEALLY
President Donald Trump has made it very clear that he's no fan of Amazon, and this morning he attacked the retail giant again on Twitter.

Trump claimed that Amazon's shipping practices have negatively impacted retailers and local governments.

"I have stated my concerns with Amazon long before the Election. Unlike others, they pay little or no taxes to state & local governments, use our Postal System as their Delivery Boy (causing tremendous loss to the U.S.), and are putting many thousands of retailers out of business!" he wrote in a tweet.

The tweet comes the day after Axios reported that Trump "hates" Amazon and has been talking privately about changing the way that Amazon pays taxes.

According to Axios, wealthy friends of Trump have been complaining to the president about the online behemoth.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders was asked about the Axios report during Wednesday's press briefing.

"We have no announcements and no specific policies or actions that we're currently pushing forward or considering taking," she said.

She was asked again about whether or not Trump is proposing new regulations on the company behind closed doors.

"Look, the president has said many times before he's always looking to create a level playing field for all businesses, and this is no different. And he's going to always look at different ways, but there aren't any specific policies on the table at this time," she said.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Fire prompts evacuations at hotel in Hayward
A's open the 2018 season versus the Angels at Oakland Coliseum today
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Victim who died in Tesla crash had complained about auto-pilot
Do you believe in aliens? Vote here
Palo Alto police search for suspect in sexual assault of teen
7 On Your Side tax hotline today with Michael Finney
74-year-old racer dies in crash at Sonoma Raceway event
EXCLUSIVE: A look inside Salesforce's TrailheaDX
Show More
Fremont parents say school sex ed too graphic for students
Search on for 3 missing kids after 5 killed in NorCal crash
No easy fix after benzene found in fire-damaged area of Santa Rosa
Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run crash in SF's Dogpatch
Bay Area startup donates $29 million to classrooms all over U.S.
More News
Photos
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives signs and calls for action
PHOTOS: Puppies at ABC7 for 2018 National Puppy Day event
PHOTOS: #PuppiesOn7 in honor of National Puppy Day 2018
More Photos