Trump attacks Amazon again in new tweet

President Donald Trump has made it very clear that he's no fan of Amazon, and this morning he attacked the retail giant again on Twitter.Trump claimed that Amazon's shipping practices have negatively impacted retailers and local governments."I have stated my concerns with Amazon long before the Election. Unlike others, they pay little or no taxes to state & local governments, use our Postal System as their Delivery Boy (causing tremendous loss to the U.S.), and are putting many thousands of retailers out of business!" he wrote in a tweet.The tweet comes the day after Axios reported that Trump "hates" Amazon and has been talking privately about changing the way that Amazon pays taxes.According to Axios, wealthy friends of Trump have been complaining to the president about the online behemoth.White House press secretary Sarah Sanders was asked about the Axios report during Wednesday's press briefing."We have no announcements and no specific policies or actions that we're currently pushing forward or considering taking," she said.She was asked again about whether or not Trump is proposing new regulations on the company behind closed doors."Look, the president has said many times before he's always looking to create a level playing field for all businesses, and this is no different. And he's going to always look at different ways, but there aren't any specific policies on the table at this time," she said.