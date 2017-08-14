Trump condemns 'repugnant' hate groups, including KKK, neo-Nazis

President Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. (AP)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump condemned hate groups including white supremacists in remarks from the White House Monday, two days after a car drove into a crowd of people in the midst of violent clashes over a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"Racism is evil," said Trump. "And those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the (Ku Klux Klan), neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans."

Trump received bipartisan criticism over the weekend for his immediate response to the violence in Charlottesville, which did not label the incident as an act of terrorism, nor include a denunciation of white supremacy. During remarks addressing the rally and subsequent clashes from his golf club in New Jersey, the president condemned the "egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides."

A White House official later elaborated on Trump's comments, indicating that the president was opposed to the "hatred, bigotry and violence from all sources and all sides" and noting that "there was violence between protesters and counter-protesters."

On Monday morning, Attorney General Jeff Sessions defended Trump's response, telling ABC News that "he explicitly condemned the kind of ideology behind these movements of Naziism, white supremacy, the (Ku Klux Klan)."

"That is his unequivocal position," said Sessions.

The attorney general further said Monday that the attack met "the definition of domestic terrorism." On Saturday night, Sessions announced that the Department of Justice was opening a federal investigation into the incident.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on President Donald Trump.

Related Topics:
rallyconfederate flagprotestracismcivil rightsrepublicansdemocratshuman rightswhite supremacistskkkhate crimepeace marchu.s. & worldVirginia
(Copyright ©2017 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Load Comments
Related
A timeline of events in Charlottesville, Virginia
'Everyone's hearts are aching': Cities hold vigils in wake of Charlottesville attack
Protesters in SF, Oakland denounce white nationalism
Suspect identified in Charlottesville rally crash
Top Stories
Southbound I-880 in San Leandro reopens following shooting
5 injured after drive-by shooting in San Jose
Officials seize 10,000 gallons of alcohol at Mexico resorts
Bond denied for suspect in Virginia rally death
A timeline of events in Charlottesville, Virginia
Protesters gather in Oakland after deadly Charlottesville rally
Amazon offers refunds for faulty eclipse glasses
Sessions defends Trump on Charlottesville, says car ramming fits 'domestic terrorism'
Show More
Berkeley restaurant takes stand on Charlottesville
'Everyone's hearts are aching': Cities hold vigils in wake of Charlottesville attack
Protesters denounce racism, white nationalism in San Francisco
Charlottesville tries to recover after deadly white supremacy march
South Bay couple wins half a million dollars in Mega Millions
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Violent clash in Virginia as counter protesters face off with white nationalists
Protesters take to streets of Castro District to oppose transgender military ban
PHOTOS: 40th Annual SF Marathon
Selena-themed photo shoot is bidi-bidi-beautiful
More Photos