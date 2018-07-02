Trump expected to meet with 2nd female, 5th overall SCOTUS candidate Tuesday

JOHN SANTUCCI
President Donald Trump has met with four potential Supreme Court nominees and is expected to meet with a second female justice as early as Tuesday, sources close to the president told ABC News on Monday.

The four potential nominees who met with Trump on Monday, one of whom may fill the seat soon vacated by Justice Anthony Kennedy, were: Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Raymond Kethledge and Amul Thapar, sources told ABC News.

Trump also is expected to meet with Justice Joan Larsen of the 6th Circuit as early as Tuesday, sources familiar with the president's meetings told ABC News.

News of the first four candidates' meeting with Trump was first reported by The Washington Post.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
The Waiting: SF police dog, owner can finally retire together
Moraga fire forces evacuations, burns dozens of acres
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
Plea negotiations in Oakland Ghost Ship fire case drawing to a close
Chevron reaches deal with San Ramon motorists after diesel mixup
Lake Berryessa nearly deserted for 4th of July due to fire
Man accused of planning terrorist attack in Cleveland had SF travel plans
Police: Man intentionally ran over puppy in NJ parking lot
Show More
Construction site security guard shot, killed in SF
LeBron's first Lakers game against Warriors will be in San Jose
Deaf puppy rescued from 50-foot hole
Consumer Catch-up: Facebook data access, Bay Area Sears closing
Medical association cancels San Francisco convention
More News