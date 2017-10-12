  • WEATHER ALERT Fire Weather Watch
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Napa County officials update on deadly North Bay fires -- WATCH LIVE
  • LIVE VIDEO Sonoma County officials update on deadly North Bay fires -- WATCH LIVE 9:30 AM

Trump says Puerto Rico can't get aid 'forever'

President Donald Trump is criticizing hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico and says the government can't keep federal aid there "forever."

Trump criticized the U.S. territory in a series of tweets Thursday. He says there is a "total lack of accountability" and "electric and all infrastructure was disaster before hurricanes."

The president adds: "We cannot keep FEMA, the Military & the First Responders, who have been amazing (under the most difficult circumstances) in P.R. forever!"

The House is on track to back Trump's request for billions more in disaster aid, $16 billion to pay flood insurance claims and emergency funding to help the cash-strapped government of Puerto Rico stay afloat.

Hurricane Maria struck Sept. 20. It has killed at least 45 people, and about 85 percent of Puerto Rico residents still lack electricity.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Napa County officials update on wildfires -- WATCH LIVE
Atlas Fire flaring up outside American Canyon
American hostage, husband and 3 kids freed after years in Taliban captivity
CHP reunites with family they rescued from North Bay fires
PG&E source believes downed power lines, blown transformers started deadly North Bay fires
MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
LIST: Evacuations ordered, shelters open for North Bay fires
Show More
FULL LIST: Resources for North Bay fires
ABC7 News weather forecast: Fire danger tapers today
All of Calistoga under mandatory evacuation order
How to help wildfire victims
Michael Finney examines impact of wildfires on wine country
More News
Photos
Powerful photos: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
PHOTOS: Fleet Week air show over San Francisco
PHOTOS: Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival 2017 in San Francisco
PHOTOS: Hugh Hefner through the years
More Photos