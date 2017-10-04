President Donald Trump is telling the people of Las Vegas that the nation stands with them to help bear the pain of the worst gun massacre in modern U.S. history.He says at the city's Metropolitan Police headquarters that, "Our souls are stricken with grief for every American who lost" someone in Sunday night's shooting. He added, "We will struggle through it together."At least 59 people died and 527 were injured when a gunman on the 32nd floor of a hotel on the Vegas Strip opened fire on an outdoor country music festival.Trump says, "We stand together to help you carry your pain."His remarks came during a daylong visit with victims, families and first responders.President Donald Trump tells first responders they should be proud of the way they responded to the mass shooting Sunday night in Las Vegas.At Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Headquarters, Trump said, "You showed the world and the world is watching." Trump and his wife, Melania, were meeting with victims, doctors, police, dispatchers and others who responded to the tragedy, when a gunman in a hotel tower opened fire on an outdoor country music festival. Fifty-nine people were killed and more than 500 injured - some from being shot and others from the chaotic escape.Earlier, Trump said the meetings and the response made him "proud to be an American."President Donald Trump says he met "some of the most amazing people" during a visit to a hospital where victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas are being treated.And he says he's invited some of those survivors to the White House.Trump met privately with people injured in Sunday's shooting, which killed dozens and injured hundreds at a local concert. He also met with family members and hospital staff.He says he wants to "congratulate everybody" at the hospital and says it's "incredible" what doctors have done.He adds: "It makes you very proud to be an American when you see the job that they've done."Trump was speaking in the lobby of the University Medical Center.