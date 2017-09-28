Two dead after fire at San Leandro mobile home

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) --Officials are investigating a fire that left two people dead inside a mobile home on Santa Susana in San Leandro Thursday morning.
The home is located in the Mission Bay Mobile Home Park near Wicks Boulevard and Mission Bay Lane.
San Leandro: overhaul in progress at the fatality fire on Santa Susana. Smoke visible in the area of Lewelling/Wicks. Under investigation. pic.twitter.com/pXwhW6Z4JM— Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) September 28, 2017
Alameda County fire officials are at the scene to determine what may have caused this fire.
Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.