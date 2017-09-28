Two dead after fire at San Leandro mobile home

San Leandro: overhaul in progress at the fatality fire on Santa Susana. Smoke visible in the area of Lewelling/Wicks. Under investigation. pic.twitter.com/pXwhW6Z4JM — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) September 28, 2017

Officials are investigating a fire that left two people dead inside a mobile home on Santa Susana in San Leandro Thursday morning.The home is located in the Mission Bay Mobile Home Park near Wicks Boulevard and Mission Bay Lane.Alameda County fire officials are at the scene to determine what may have caused this fire.