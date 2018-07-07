Two-year-old shoots self in head in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. --
A two-year-old is in the hospital, after shooting themself in the head with a pistol at a home in Northwest Fresno Saturday afternoon.

The child was inside a home on Audubon Drive near Churchill Avenue when the shooting happened just before 1 p.m.

Fresno Police officers said two other adults were home at the time, but not in the same room as the child.

The two-year-old was rushed to Valley Children's Hospital and is now listed in critical condition. It's not yet known how the child had access to the weapon.
