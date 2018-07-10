A U-Haul filled with sentimental items that was stolen in Santa Clara has been found.Last week, Denise Hall's family loaded a rented U-Haul truck because they're updating the flooring in their home. They have to move temporarily.On Friday, July 6, she says someone stole the truck. It included some furniture and other household items."But what was especially heartbreaking was my children's personal objects like their childhood stuffed animals. The few school projects that I'd saved," said Hall.Hall knows it was a mistake to leave the loaded U-Haul. She hopes her story warns others.Hall will be reunited with the truck Tuesday afternoon.