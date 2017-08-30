Uber has announced that it will donate $300,000 in rides, food, and relief to the families and communities affected by Hurricane Harvey.In a statement, the rideshare company shared its concern for the families affected by the recent disaster and pledged to do its part to help those in need."To support displaced families throughout Texas, Uber is donating free rides to or from shelters (up to $50 each) in multiple cities. No action is required to receive a free ride to or from these locations-the full discount will automatically be applied and reflected in the app when you request uberX," the company said in a statement.Here are the Hurricane Harvey shelters Uber is currently servicing:Austin Convention Center, 500 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78701Delco Center, 4601 Pecan Brook Drive, Austin, TX 78724LBJ High School, 7309 Lazy Creek Drive, Austin, TX 78724Tony Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones Road, Austin, TX 78745Tuloso Midway High School, 2653 McKenzie Road, Corpus Christi, TX 78460Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, 650 S Griffin St, Dallas, TX 75202HoustonGeorge R. Brown Convention Center, 1001 Avenida De Las Americas, Houston, TX 77010NRG Stadium, 2 NRG Parkway, Houston, TX, 77054Toyota Center, 1510 Polk St, Houston, TX 77002Copeland Elementary, 18018 Forest Heights Dr, Houston, TX 77095Denver Harbor Multi Service Center, 6402 Market Street, Houston, TX 77020Fifth Ward Multi Service Center, 4014 Market St, Houston, TX 77020Harbor Light Center, 2407 North Main St, Houston, TX 77009Hawa Foundation, 5880 Ranchester Dr, Houston, TX 77036Holy Name Catholic Church, 1920 Marion St, Houston, TX 77009J Frank Dobie High School, 10220 Blackhawk Blvd, Houston, TX 77089Jersey Village Baptist Church, 16518 Jersey Dr, Houston, TX 77040John Peavey Senior Center, 3814 Market St, Houston, TX 77020Kashmere Gardens Branch Library, 5411 Pardee St, Houston, TX 77026Key Middle School, 4000 Kelley St, Houston, TX 77026MO Campbell Ed Center, 1865 Aldine Bender Rd, Houston TX 77032North Shore High School, 13501 Holly Park, Houston, TX 77015Old Matzke Elementary, 10002 Mills Rd, Houston, TX 77070Patrick Henry Middle School, 10702 E Hardy Rd, Houston, TX 77093Saint Maximillion Kolbe Catholic Community, 10135 West Rd, Houston, TX 77064Sally's House for Women, 1717 Congress Ave, Houston, TX 77002South Houston Intermediate, 900 College Dr, Houston, TX 77587Star of Hope Men's Center, 1811 Ruiz St, Houston, TX 77002Sunnyside Multi Service Center, 9314 Cullen Blvd, Houston, TX 77051Third Ward Multi Service Center, 3611 Ennis St, Houston, TX 77004West End Multi Service Center, 170 Heights Blvd, Houston, TX 77007San Antonio Reception Center, 201 Gembler Road, San Antonio, TX 78219Abraham Kazen Middle School, 1520 Gillette Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78224Churchill Middle School, 1275 N Business 35, New Braunfels, TX 78130San Antonio Shelter County, 1734 Centennial Blvd., San Antonio, TX 78211