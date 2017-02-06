Appeals court to hear oral arguments over phone call Tuesday

President Donald Trump is seen signing an executive order in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

A federal appeals court in San Francisco today scheduled a telephone hearing at 3 p.m. Tuesday on President Donald Trump's administration's emergency appeal for reinstatement of the president's travel ban affecting seven Muslim-majority countries.

The administration has asked the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for a stay of a temporary restraining order issued Friday by a federal trial judge in Seattle.

The temporary restraining order blocked implementation of an executive order in which Trump barred visitors and refugees from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the United States for 90 days.

Trump's order would also suspend the U.S. refugee program for 120 days and exclude refugees from Syria indefinitely.
Related Topics:
uncategorizedPresident Donald Trumpimmigration9th u.s. circuit court of appealsSan Francisco
(Copyright 2017 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Drifters plead guilty to San Francisco, Fairfax killings
Tom Brady Says His Super Bowl Jersey Was Stolen
Ruling on President Trump's travel ban expected soon
Approaching storm to bring heavy rain to Bay Area
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Trust fund kitties available for those who can't afford pets
Bay Area companies join legal fight against immigration order
Show More
Nanny donates portion of liver to save 16-month-old's life
SF mayor expected to announce plan for free City College tuition
Hwy 101 hit-and-run victim image released
Americans getting 3 extra days to get taxes done
Pence on Whether Administration Should Repair Obamacare Instead of Repeal and Replace
More News
Photos
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
PHOTOS: Protests erupt at UC Berkeley, Milo Yiannopoulos event
PHOTOS: Hundreds protest at SFO over Trump's Muslim travel ban
More Photos