Bay Areas food banks challenging Cleveland Food Bank in food drive

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
ABC7 News was at the Alameda County Food Bank Thursday where they are putting Cleveland on notice, laying down the challenge once again as the food banks vie for dominance in the food court.

It's an online fundraising competition to see who can bring in the most dough during the NBA Finals.

"We're throwing down the gauntlet to our friends in Cleveland. What we hope is to put a big dent in hunger, have some fun rivalry, and get fans engaged in our work," Suzan Bateson said.

The mayors of both cities launched the competition in place of the more traditional city hall wagers. The San Francisco Food Bank is also in on this.

You can help to end hunger now and meet this challenge. Click here for more info.
