Horses spotted running free San Francisco's Golden Gate Park corralled

Officials are investigating after a group of horses were spotted running loose in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco this morning. (KGO-TV)

Nearly two dozen horses spotted running Wednesday morning in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park have been corralled and are back at Bercut Field.

The wrangler onsite found that 23 horses were out of the Bercut Equitation Field in Golden Gate Park at 5 a.m.

Immediately, the wrangler began to corral the horses back to Bercut Field, and all of them were reported back at 7 a.m.

So far, there were no reports of injuries.
The cause of the horses getting out is under investigation.

The horses are in Golden Gate Park as part of the trail for a horseback riding amenity.

