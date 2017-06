JUMP FOR JOY IN JUNE! ENTER FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN A TRIP FOR 2 TO HAWAII ON ABC7 ALOHA FRIDAYS!What makes a better Friday? How about a little "Aloha?" Share the island spirit with ABC7 and Hawaiian Airlines and enter for your chance to win a trip to Hawaii for two! An authentic Hawaiian hospitality experience awaits you...enter today!For more information please click here