Oakland fire airlifts 11-year-old from Lake Chabot campground after head injury

This is an image of Oakland Fire Departments efforts to rescue an 11-year-old from the Lake Chabot campgrounds on Saturday, June 3, 2017. (Oakland Fire Department)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
Oakland firefighters airlifted an 11-year-old child from Lake Chabot campgrounds.

Emergency crews say the child fell off an elevated platform and suffered a moderate head injury.

RELATED: Crews help rescue colleagues after Oakland building collapse

The child was a part of a group camp and may have been playing on the back of a pickup truck.

Helicopter rescuers transported the child around 1:00 p.m. Sunday.

Further details about the incident have not been released yet.
