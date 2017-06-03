OAKLAND, Calif. --Oakland firefighters airlifted an 11-year-old child from Lake Chabot campgrounds.
OakFFs from E21 rescue 1 trauma patient at the Lake Chabot campgrounds. #oakland @KTVU @EastBayExpress @SFGate @nbcbayarea @CBSSF pic.twitter.com/zzX2zN19lU— Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) June 3, 2017
Emergency crews say the child fell off an elevated platform and suffered a moderate head injury.
The child was a part of a group camp and may have been playing on the back of a pickup truck.
Helicopter rescuers transported the child around 1:00 p.m. Sunday.
Further details about the incident have not been released yet.