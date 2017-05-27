Teen rescues younger brother from Hayward house fire

HAYWARD, Calif. --
An 18-year-old boy rescued his brother from their burning home in unincorporated Hayward Friday evening, and firefighters brought the blaze under control in a half-hour, a battalion chief said.

The fire department got a call at 8:45 p.m. to the home at 497 Cherry Way, Alameda County Fire Battalion Chief John Whiting said. The fire started in a living area on the first floor and gutted the room, with heavy smoke damage rendering the home uninhabitable, Whiting said.

The 18-year-old jumped to safety out of a second-story window, Whiting said. The young man then grabbed an extension ladder to climb to a bedroom window on the second floor and rescued his 13-year-old brother, Whiting said.

Four engines, one truck, one rescue company and two battalion chiefs responded, bringing the fire under control at 9:15 p.m., according to Whiting. The California Highway Patrol and the Alameda County Sheriff's Department assisted, he said.

The younger brother suffered from smoke inhalation and was taken to Children's Hospital Oakland by Paramedics Plus, the county's ambulance transport company, Whiting said. The 13-year-old is in stable condition, he said.

The boys' mother wasn't home at the time of the fire, the battalion chief said. The boys' father was there when firefighters arrived, he said, and then left to be with his son at the hospital.

The house is uninhabitable and the family will stay with relatives, Whiting said.
Related Topics:
uncategorized
Load Comments
Top Stories
18 units damaged in Fremont storage facility fire
Publicist says music legend Gregg Allman has died
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities who have passed away recently
6 players charged, Napa hazing investigation continues
Family of victim in fatal Oregon stabbing involving hate speech say he died in 'act of bravery'
President Trump concludes whirlwind overseas tour
UK reduces terror threat level from 'critical' to 'severe'
Show More
Investigators work to find cause of plane crash in Concord
Chipotle says customer credit card info was stolen in April hack
VIDEO: Massive blue whale washes ashore in Bolinas
6 Napa High School football players charged in hazing scandal
2 toddlers found dead in hot car in North Texas
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
PHOTOS: Amsterdam Rainbow Dress displayed at SF City Hall
PHOTOS: Dubs art on display at Oakland exhibit
PHOTOS: 2017 Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco
More Photos