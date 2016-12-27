Thanks for signing up for the abc7news.com Contests & Promotions Newsletter.

WINTERFEST
CALIFORNIA'S GREAT AMERICA | NOW THROUGH DECEMBER 30, 2016
Last chance to enjoy the fun! Great America decks the park with boughs of holly with WinterFest this holiday season! Ice skate in front of the iconic Carousel Columbia, admire magnificent displays of lights and décor, view spectacular live holiday shows, experience 20 rides (including Gold Striker and rides in Planet Snoopy), see Santa's workshop and Mrs. Claus' kitchen, and enjoy scrumptious holiday foods at numerous locations.
The six-week WinterFest daily operations celebration runs through December 30th. Enjoy unlimited visits to WinterFest this year with a 2016 or 2017 Season Pass. WinterFest regular admission is on sale now!
SILICON VALLEY AUTO SHOW
JANUARY 5-8, 2017 | SAN JOSE MCENERY CONVENTION CENTER
Experience the future of drive at the 2017 Silicon Valley Auto Show to see the very latest in automotive technology! From electric cars to exotic cars, you can see, touch, even test drive hundreds of vehicles from more than 35 manufacturers! Get your ticket today!
THE 29TH ANNUAL MANUFACTURERS RV SHOW
ALAMEDA COUNTY FAIRGROUND, PLEASANTON | JANUARY 7-10, 2017
It's the largest, indoor RV show on the West Coast! And it's the only multiple dealer show in the Bay Area. Multiple dealers mean more products, more selection and competitive pricing. You'll see great deals on new and used Motor Homes, Travel-Trailers, 5th Wheels and Truck Campers!
Don's miss it - January 7-16, 2017 at the Alameda County Fairgrounds, Pleasanton. See you at the show!
DISNEY ON ICE | WORLD OF ENCHANTMENT
SAP Center, San Jose 2/22-26/2017 | Oracle Arena, Oakland 3/1-5/2017
Rev up for non-stop fun with four of your favorite Disney stories at Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment. Be amazed as Lightning McQueen, Mater and the crew of Disney/Pixar's Cars perform high-speed stunts and race across the ice like you've never seen before! Dive into adventure with Ariel and The Little Mermaid's undersea kingdom. The toys are back in town! Watch Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie and the Toy Story gang as they try and escape from the rambunctious tots of Sunnyside Daycare, in their most daring adventure ever! Plus, enter the wintery world of Arendelle with sisters Anna and Elsa and pals Olaf and Kristoff from Disney's Frozen, as they learn the meaning of true love. From wheels to waves, icy wonderlands to infinity and beyond, your family's favorite Disney moments come to life at Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment.
Enter the dazzling world of Disney magic, live on ice! Get your tickets today at Ticketmaster!
