The University Of California "San Francisco" is holding its annual "skin cancer screening" clinic.Skin cancer is by far the most common form of cancer, but it is also highly treatable.That's why doctors say it's important to get regular screenings which could lead to early detection.Saturday's event is free and you don't need an appointment.The clinic will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the university's Department Of Dermatology.