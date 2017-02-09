WATCH LIVE: 49ers introducing new head coach, GM

The San Francisco 49ers plan to formally introduce new head coach Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. (AP Images)

The San Francisco 49ers plan to formally introduce new head coach Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch at 1 p.m. Click here to watch it live and click here for the full story.

