WATCH LIVE AT 1:30 P.M.: SJ Mayor discusses flood evacuations

San Jose firefighters rescue dozens of residents by boat in flood waters in the Nordale neighborhood on Tuesday February 21, 2017. (KGO-TV)

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo will hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. after dozens of residents were rescued by boat from flooding in a San Jose neighborhood. Click here to watch it live and click here for the full story.

Download the ABC7 app for breaking news updates and alerts.

What's the weather like #whereyoulive? Share your photos and videos on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #abc7now. Your photos may be shown online or on-air!

Watch ABC7 News live video from anywhere - your phone, your mobile device or your computer!

VIEW FULL ABC7 TV SCHEDULE
Related Topics:
uncategorized
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
San Jose Mayor gives update on evacuations -- WATCH LIVE
PHOTOS: At least 30 homes flooded and evacuated in San Jose
VIDEO: San Jose Fire Chief details Nordale rescue efforts
San Jose crews rescue 5 people from flooding Coyote Creek
Milo Yiannopoulos apologizes for remarks, quits Breitbart
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
Several people rescued from flooding in Livermore
Show More
National Zoo says goodbye Bao Bao panda
President Trump visits African American History Museum
Hundreds evacuated after levee breach near Manteca
High winds pound Pacifica during storm
BART recovering from major delays due to disabled train
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: At least 30 homes flooded and evacuated in San Jose
PHOTOS: Gunman spray paints house, car before being detained
PHOTOS: Bay Area and Lake Tahoe before and after storms
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
More Photos