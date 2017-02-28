WATCH LIVE AT 3 P.M.: NTSB update on deadly Riverside plane crash

HOLLYWOOD (KGO) --The NTSB will hold a press conference to give an update on the investigation into a small plane crash that killed three people. Click here to watch it live and click here to read the full story.
Don't miss the 89th Oscars -- The "Oscars Opening Ceremony: Live from the Red Carpet" starts at 4 p.m. live on ABC7!
Bay Area -- Show us how you're celebrating the #Oscars today. Share your photos and videos on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #abc7now. Your photos may be shown online or on-air!
Download the ABC7 app to get breaking news alerts and watch live ABC7 News video from anywhere.