WATCH LIVE AT NOON: CHP update on Richmond Freeway shooting

The CHP will hold a press conference at noon to update the public on an investigation into a freeway shooting that snarled Thursday's evening commute. Click here to watch it live and click here for the full story.
What's the weather like #whereyoulive? Share your photos and videos on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #abc7now. Your photos may be shown online or on-air!
Download the ABC7 app to get breaking news alerts and watch live ABC7 News video from anywhere.
Related Topics:
uncategorized
uncategorized