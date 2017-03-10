WATCH LIVE AT NOON: CHP update on Richmond Freeway shooting

A section of Interstate 80 in Richmond is seen during a shooting investigation on March 9, 2017. (KGO-TV)

The CHP will hold a press conference at noon to update the public on an investigation into a freeway shooting that snarled Thursday's evening commute. Click here to watch it live and click here for the full story.

