WATCH LIVE: Mona S. Edwards sketch cam for the red carpet

HOLLYWOOD (KGO) --
Watch live at 2:00 p.m., sketch artist Mona S. Edwards will have a live sketch cam of the Oscars red carpet.Click here to watch it live and click here to see all of our Oscars coverage.

Don't miss the 89th Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. ET| 4 p.m. PT LIVE on ABC. Red carpet coverage begins at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT with "On The Red Carpet At The Oscars." Check your local listings.

Download the ABC7 app for breaking news updates and alerts.

What's the weather like #whereyoulive? Share your photos and videos on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #abc7now. Your photos may be shown online or on-air!

Watch ABC7 News live video from anywhere - your phone, your mobile device or your computer!

VIEW FULL ABC7 TV SCHEDULE
Related Topics:
uncategorized
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
LIVE BLOG: 2017 Oscars fashion, winners and more!
Oscars 2017: What to expect on Hollywood's biggest night of the year
Judge Joe Wapner who presided over 'The People's Court' dies at 97
Bay Area Oscar nominees hoping to bring home gold
Recovery continues for many in devastating San Jose flooding
ABC7's Kristen Sze is live in Los Angeles for the Oscars
Actor Bill Paxton dies at 61
Show More
10 celebs react to Trump's decision to skip star-studded dinner
Woman rescued after night in car in creek near Russian River
28 hurt after car plows into parade crowd in New Orleans
PHOTOS: Getting the red carpet ready for the Oscars
Warriors cruise past Nets without Kevin Durant, clinch playoff berth
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Flood waters rip through San Jose causing damage, evacuations
PHOTOS: Gunman spray paints house, car before being detained
PHOTOS: Bay Area and Lake Tahoe before and after storms
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
More Photos