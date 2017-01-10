WATCH LIVE: President Obama to deliver farewell address at 6 p.m.

President Obama will be delivering his farewell address in Chicago, capping off eight years in the White House. Watch it live here or on ABC7 at 6 p.m. Click here for the full story.
