WATCH LIVE: Raiders vs. Texans in playoff game on ABC7 at noon

Oakland Raiders quarterback Connor Cook passes against the Denver Broncos in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Get ready Raider Nation, it's going down today - the Raiders will be facing off against the Texans in their first playoff game in 14 years. Pre-game coverage starts at 12 p.m. on ABC7 and kickoff is at 1:30 p.m.

FOLLOW: ABC7's Wayne Freedman is following the Raiders in Texas. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter for updates, sights and sounds from Houston.

