US markets erase earlier losses

MEGHAN KENEALLY
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is back in positive territory after tumbling 500 points at today's open over concerns about a possible trade war with China.

The Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500 are all trading higher after dropping more than 1 percent earlier in the session.

This morning's dip came one day after the Trump administration released a list of 1,300 Chinese products that would face import tariffs.

Hours later, China, the largest consumer of American goods, reciprocated with its own tariffs against 106 U.S. products, including soybeans, wheat, tobacco, corn, cotton and beef.

"We are not in a trade war with China, that war was lost many years ago by the foolish, or incompetent, people who represented the U.S. Now we have a Trade Deficit of $500 Billion a year, with Intellectual Property Theft of another $300 Billion. We cannot let this continue!" President Trump tweeted two hours before the markets opened.

He followed up with another tweet just minutes before the market opened, writing, "When you're already $500 Billion DOWN, you can't lose!"
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Police say YouTube shooting suspect's family gave no warning
Trump to sign order sending National Guard to Mexican border
What we know about the YouTube shooter Nasim Aghdam
1 YouTube shooting victim still hospitalized in SF, 2 released
Mark Zuckerberg to testify before lawmakers on April 11
Bay Area events honoring legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Officials: YouTube shooter identified as user Nasim Aghdam
San Francisco 'Hot Cop' involved in hit-and-run to be sentenced
Show More
Parent upset about 'white privilege' paper sent home with student
Parkland student shot protecting 20 others released from hospital
US stocks open lower on escalating US-China trade dispute
SEPTA police officer forced to surrender his K-9
What we know about the alleged YouTube shooter
More News