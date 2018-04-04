US markets open sharply lower amid trade war fears with China

MEGHAN KENEALLY
The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 500 points at today's open over concerns about a possible trade war with China.

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 also opened lower, and both the Dow and S&P are now in correction territory again.

On Tuesday, the Trump administration released a list of 1,300 Chinese products that would face import tariffs.

Hours later, China, the largest consumer of American goods, reciprocated with its own tariffs against 106 U.S. products, including soybeans, wheat, tobacco, corn, cotton and beef.

"We are not in a trade war with China, that war was lost many years ago by the foolish, or incompetent, people who represented the U.S. Now we have a Trade Deficit of $500 Billion a year, with Intellectual Property Theft of another $300 Billion. We cannot let this continue!" President Trump tweeted two hours before the markets opened.

He followed up with another tweet just minutes before the market opened, writing, "When you're already $500 Billion DOWN, you can't lose!"

Today's low opening comes two days after a midday drop in both the Dow and NASDAQ, which was also attributed to concerns about the dueling import tariffs as well as worries about high-profile technology companies.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Suspect went to gun range before attack at YouTube, police say
What we know about the alleged YouTube shooter
Mark Zuckerberg to testify before lawmakers on April 11
US stocks open lower on escalating US-China trade dispute
SEPTA police officer forced to surrender his K-9
4 presumed dead in California Marine helicopter crash
Applebee's brings back $1 margaritas for entire month of April
Witnesses describe 'scary' YouTube shooting
Show More
Family of alleged YouTube shooter warned police 'she might do something'
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at YouTube HQ in San Bruno
Officials: YouTube shooter identified as user Nasim Aghdam
Needle, drug use epidemic prompts action from BART
Good Samaritans help YouTube shooting victims in San Bruno
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Protests in Sacramento over fatal shooting of Stephon Clark
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives signs and calls for action
PHOTOS: Puppies at ABC7 for 2018 National Puppy Day event
More Photos