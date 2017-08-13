IRAQ

US military says 2 American soldiers killed in Iraq

BAGHDAD --
The U.S. military says two American soldiers have been killed while conducting combat operations in northern Iraq, but not as a result of "enemy contact."

Central Command said in a statement that five other soldiers were wounded in Sunday's incident, without providing further details. It did not identify the soldiers.

Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend, the commander of U.S. forces battling the Islamic State group in Iraq, said the coalition "sends our deepest condolences to these heroes' families, friends and teammates."

Thousands of U.S. troops are taking part in the war against IS in Iraq. They are mainly providing logistical and other support to Iraqi troops, but many operate close to the front lines.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldsoldier killediraq wariraq
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
IRAQ
9th Circuit won't issue decision today regarding Travel Ban
1,000 new U.S. citizens pledge allegiance in Oakland ceremony
Hundreds protest after 11 detained at JFK amid immigration crackdown
Injured soldiers compete at Disney in Olympic-like games
More iraq
Top Stories
5 displaced after vehicle crashes into duplex
Protesters in SF, Oakland denounce white nationalism
Ex-preschool teacher sentenced for sexually abusing 3-year-old's
What we know about the violent clashes and car-ramming in Charlottesville
Trump calls Guam governor, predicts 'tenfold' jump in tourism
Suspect identified in Charlottesville rally crash
Tribe Called Quest cancels Outside Lands show again
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch sits during national anthem
Show More
Rohnert Park Police warn neighbors of sex offender
PHOTOS: Violent clash in Virginia as counter protesters face off with white nationalists
2 police officers assisting Charlottesville response die in helicopter accident
Politicians call for Charlottesville violence to be deemed terrorism
San Jose flights delayed after "prohibited items" allowed into terminal
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Violent clash in Virginia as counter protesters face off with white nationalists
Protesters take to streets of Castro District to oppose transgender military ban
PHOTOS: 40th Annual SF Marathon
Selena-themed photo shoot is bidi-bidi-beautiful
More Photos