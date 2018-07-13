US service member killed in Afghanistan identified

A U.S. soldier was killed in eastern Afghanistan on Thursday due to wounds sustained during a combat operation, according to a release from U.S. Forces Afghanistan.
On Friday, the soldier was identified as Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Andrew Celiz, 32, from Summerville, South Carolina. He is the fourth American combat death in Afghanistan this year and the second in the last week.
The Department of Defense said that Celiz took enemy small arms fire while conducting operations in support of a medical evacuation landing zone in the Zurmat district in Paktiya province.
Celiz was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, Hunter Army Airfield in Georgia.
This past Saturday, Cpl. Joseph Maciel of South Gate, California was killed during an insider attack in Tarin Kowt District in southern Afghanistan. Several service members were also wounded in that attack, but are in stable condition, the military said.
The term "insider attack" refers to attacks carried out against U.S. military personnel by the Afghan troops they are training or advising.
The number of insider attacks peaked at 61 in 2012, but the attacks have become rare after the U.S. military instituted security safeguards to protect American troops.
There are about 14,000 U.S. military personnel in Afghanistan, most of them serving as trainers and advisers with the Afghan military in their fight against the Taliban and ISIS.
Army Specialist Gabriel Conde, 22, was killed by Taliban gunfire in a province east of the Afghan capital of Kabul on April 30.
Army Sgt. 1st Class Mihail Golin, 34, was killed in a firefight with ISIS fighters in eastern Afghanistan on January 1.
