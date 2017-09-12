When he saw the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, USF student Bobby Bastra knew he had to do something. So he secured a truck and filled it to the brim with donations and supplies for those in need."I'm in about two thousand dollars," said USF student Bobby Basra. "That's nothing to be because money comes and goes for me -- it's about making a difference helping those people out in Houston."It started with a simple post on USF's Twitter feed -- then it spread to individuals who shared with friends, who put it on NextDoor.com.Jennifer Hogan is volunteering. She's from Houston and has been glued to social media. "The overall devastation is hard to see. You do recognize places on TV that you know and places you've visited. Roads that you've driven on and it's unbelievable," she said.Allied Carriers driver Daniel Freude drove through Houston six days ago, now he's volunteered to take this load back because of what he saw. "People with their trucks trying to save what they could -- that's their whole lives. Could you imagine losing everything?"