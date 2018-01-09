EARTHQUAKE

USGS reports magnitude 7.6 earthquake in Caribbean Sea north of Honduras

A seismograph is pictured in this undated file photo. (Shutterstock photo)

HONDURAS
The USGS says a magnitude 7.6 earthquake has struck in the Caribbean Sea north of Honduras.

A tsunami advisory was issued for Puerto Rico following the quake, but was later canceled.

