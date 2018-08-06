Three people died early Sunday morning in a house fire on Georgia Street in Vallejo that police consider suspicious.There's nothing new yet from Vallejo Police regarding their investigation into the fire that killed two 14-year old twin girls, and according to friends, their mother."No one should die that way," said Angelo Galvez, a school friend of the Trinh and Tram Tram, who never got out of the house.A police officer in the area of the 2900 block of Georgia Street about a quarter-mile east of Interstate 80 at about 2:45 a.m. Sunday smelled smoke. According to a police department statement, an 11-year-old girl flagged down the officer moments later and said her house was on fire, and that three other people were inside. The house was fully burning by that point, police said.One of the girls died at the scene; the second girl died at a local hospital, and a woman died later at a local burn unit. The 11-year-old who flagged police down was also injured but is expected to make a full recovery, police said.Kyla Viray's parents brought her to the house to leave flowers. She has never lost a friend before. "They were here and now they are gone," she said of the hole in her life.Vallejo Police tell ABC7News that they may have more information about their investigation later this afternoon.They are investigating this fire as a criminal case. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call police Det. Yates or Det. Poyser at (707) 648-4080 (refer to case 18-9877).