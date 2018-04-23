Van plows into at least 8 pedestrians in Toronto

A white van hit pedestrians in Toronto, Canada, injuring many people. (Mark Dukes)

TORONTO, Canada --
Police in Canada say the van that struck eight to 10 pedestrians in north Toronto has been found and the driver is in custody.

Police Constable Jenifferjit Sidhu says authorities do not yet know the cause or reason for the collision.

RELATED: Police say van hits pedestrians in Toronto, driver in custody

Authorities say the van apparently jumped the curb and hit the pedestrians. The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

Toronto paramedic spokeswoman Kim McKinnon says first responders are on scene treating multiple patients but wouldn't confirm the number or severity of injuries.

Police have shut down the Yonge and Finch intersection following the Monday afternoon incident and Toronto's transit agency says it has suspended service on the subway line running through the area.
