Van plows into crowd in Barcelona, causes panic, injuries

BARCELONA, Spain --
A white van jumped the sidewalk in Barcelona's historic Las Ramblas district on Thursday, crashing into a summer crowd of residents and tourists and injuring several people, police said.

In a photograph shown by public broadcaster RTVE, three people were lying on the ground in the street of the northern Spanish city Thursday afternoon, apparently being helped by police and others. Videos of the scene recorded people screaming as they fled.

Police cordoned off the broad, popular street, ordering stores and nearby Metro and train stations to close. They asked people to stay away from the area so as not to get in the way of emergency services. A helicopter hovered over the scene.

Las Ramblas, a street of stalls and shops that cuts through the center of Barcelona, is one of the city's top tourist destinations. People walk down a wide, pedestrianized path in the center of the street, but cars can travel on either side.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldtraffic accident
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Trump tweets support for preserving Confederate statues
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Livermore
Special counsel's Russia probe loses top FBI investigator
Bannon slams far right: 'These guys are a collection of clowns'
Malala Yousafzai: 'So excited to go to Oxford!!'
2 children ages 11, 6 die in multi-vehicle crash in Oakland
Family separated as Oakland couple deported from United States
Winning numbers drawn in $430 million Powerball jackpot
Show More
Fans from across generations gather in SF to remember 'The King' Elvis Presley
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Permit application documents reveal federal park officials' security concerns for Crissy Field rally
Family, community mourns loss of beloved young girls lost in San Jose fire
Mountain of debris left after Santa Rosa homeless camp cleared
Protesters gather to denounce Alameda County Sheriff's retweet of white nationalist
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Mind-blowing haircuts by Santa Rosa barber
PHOTOS: Violent clash in Virginia as counter protesters face off with white nationalists
Protesters take to streets of Castro District to oppose transgender military ban
PHOTOS: 40th Annual SF Marathon
More Photos