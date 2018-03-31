Vandals splatter Trump International entrance with red paint

MARK OSBORNE
Someone in West Palm Beach, Florida, took the term "paint the town red" a bit too literal on Saturday night.

The entrance to Trump International Golf Club, the president's course du jour while at the so-called Winter White House in Mar-a-Lago, had new decoration on Saturday evening in the form of red paint splattered all over one of the entrance signs.

The red paint was tossed haphazardly on the left entrance with a can of paint visible on the ground. It's unclear exactly when the vandalism happened.

Two vans from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Department were on scene investigating the apparent vandalism Saturday at about 10 p.m.

Neither the U.S. Secret Service nor the sheriff's department responded to inquiries from ABC News Saturday night.

Donald Trump spent Saturday at Trump International Golf Club, according to the Tampa Bay Times, though it's not clear if he was on the course. Trump was at the club on Friday as well. The president is usually secretive about whether he actually hits the links or not.

Fox News host Sean Hannity and PGA golfer Dustin Johnson spent time with Trump at the golf club on Saturday as well, according to Palm Beach Post reporter George Bennett. Donald Trump Jr. shared a photo on Instagram of his daughter Kai with Johnson, the current world No. 1 player and 2016 U.S. opener winner, on the course.

It's not clear whether any of the Trumps were at the club when the vandalism occurred.

Trump opened the golf club in 1999, the first of what is now many courses in his portfolio. According to ABC News' analysis of public records of Trump's schedule, the president spent 109 days at one of his properties in his first year in office.

The president's Mar-a-Lago estate is just a 15-minute drive from Trump International.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Tesla drivers still feeling safe despite deadly crash
Protester reportedly hit by sheriff's vehicle at Sacramento Stephon Clark protest
Police presence heavy in Sacramento ahead of Warriors, Kings game
Villanova to face Michigan for NCAA championship
Florida man finds 11-foot alligator swimming in his pool
Warriors' McCaw taken to UC Davis after fall in game against Kings
Can Facebook guess your political affiliation? Probably.
Tesla says Autopilot was on during deadly Mountain View crash
Show More
Matt Barnes announces scholarship at Stephon Clark rally
Warriors do not attend rally to honor Stephon Clark
Protesting students stage sit-in, take over university building
Winning $521M Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey
Bay Area mom remembers beloved son killed in accident after drinking at USC
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Protests in Sacramento over fatal shooting of Stephon Clark
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives signs and calls for action
PHOTOS: Puppies at ABC7 for 2018 National Puppy Day event
More Photos