HURRICANE HARVEY

Vanessa Carlton offers to replace piano flooded during Harvey

Vanessa Carlton is coming to the aid of a Houston-area man whose piano was flooded during Hurricane Harvey. (KTRK)

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas --
Singer Vanessa Carlton is coming to the aid of a Friendswood man whose piano was flooded during Hurricane Harvey.

Aric Harding shared a powerful moment of heartbreak and hope as he played the piano in his family's flooded living room following Hurricane Harvey.

After seeing Harding's story on Twitter, Carlton responded saying that she'd like to get Harding a replacement piano if the one in the video "doesn't make it."

ORIGINAL REPORT: Man plays piano in flooded Houston living room
Man playing piano in flooded home goes viral



"This story is so important," the 'A Thousand Miles' singer added.


Donie O'Sullivan, the journalist who had shared Harding's story, responded to Carlton and told her to send him a direct message to get in touch with Harding.

