HOUSTON STRONG

Vanessa Carlton, Yamaha to replace Houston man's flooded piano

EMBED </>More Videos

Vanessa Carlton is coming to the aid of a Houston-area man whose piano was flooded during Hurricane Harvey. (KTRK)

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas --
Singer Vanessa Carlton is coming to the aid of a Friendswood man whose piano was flooded during Hurricane Harvey.

Aric Harding shared a powerful moment of heartbreak and hope as he played the piano in his family's flooded living room following Hurricane Harvey.

After seeing Harding's story on Twitter, Carlton responded saying that she'd like to get Harding a replacement piano if the one in the video "doesn't make it."

ORIGINAL REPORT: Man plays piano in flooded Houston living room
EMBED More News Videos

Man playing piano in flooded home goes viral



"This story is so important," the 'A Thousand Miles' singer added.


Donie O'Sullivan, the journalist who had shared Harding's story, responded to Carlton and told her to send him a direct message to get in touch with Harding.

Friday evening, Carlton announced on CNN that Yamaha has agreed to replace Harding's piano.

Related Topics:
hurricanehurricane harveyfloodinghouston floodsocial mediaact of kindnessbe inspiredtwitterhouston strongFriendswood
Load Comments
HOUSTON STRONG
Dwayne Johnson donates thousands to aid Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts
More houston strong
Top Stories
Record heat sets record, scorches San Francisco
LIST: All-time record high temps in the Bay Area
Cooling centers open in Bay Area amid heat wave
DANGEROUS HEAT: ABC7 News forecast for Friday
Hot weather forces cancellation of Livermore wine celebration
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Living Intentions Trail Mix, Fake Bake tanning lotion
East Bay residents makes adjustments during heat wave
Sacramento sheriff's murder suspect had lengthy criminal history
Show More
Utah nurse arrested after refusing blood test on unconscious patient
Smoke seen coming from the Russian consulate chimney in SF ahead of closure
Michael Finney answers your consumer questions
Child found safe in Central Valley Amber Alert
PHOTOS: Heat wave sweeps across Bay Area
More News
Top Video
Record heat sets record, scorches San Francisco
Sacramento sheriff's murder suspect had lengthy criminal history
Hot weather forces cancellation of Livermore wine celebration
Smoke seen coming from the Russian consulate chimney in SF ahead of closure
More Video