LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING

ABC News: Investigators looking into Vegas shooter's effort to get room overlooking another concert

(Left) Stephen Paddock is seen in an undated file photo. (Right) The window of the 32nd-floor room is seen shattered at the Mandalay Bay.

LAS VEGAS (KGO) --
ABC News has learned from an official briefed on the investigation that authorities are looking into Paddock's alleged effort to get a hotel room overlooking the "Life is Beautiful" concert.

The outdoor music festival held in downtown Las Vegas in late September featured Chance the Rapper, a Chicago native, and Lorde, among other artists.

The official also told ABC News housekeeping was asked not to visit the suspect's hotel room for at least part of his stay.

Click here for full coverage on the Las Vegas mass shooting.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
mass shootinglas vegas mass shootinglas vegascrimemurderu.s. & worldNevadaLas Vegas
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Sisters: Marilou Danley was sent away by Vegas shooter
Girlfriend of Las Vegas shooter arrives back in the United States
PHOTOS: Mass shooting in Las Vegas
What we know about Las Vegas mass shooting gunman
Public figures send love to Vegas after mass shooting
Timeline of mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip
LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING
Who is mass shooting person-of-interest Marilou Danley?
Republican leaders say no action on gun legislation
Las Vegas gunman's girlfriend returns to US for questioning
Trump to visit Las Vegas, meet with survivors
More las vegas mass shooting
Top Stories
7 Things to know before you go: Wednesday
Trump to visit Las Vegas, meet with survivors
Las Vegas gunman's girlfriend returns to US for questioning
Las Vegas police bodycam footage shows officers' response amid gunfire
Republican leaders say no action on gun legislation
'American Idol' auditions come to Oakland
Sisters: Marilou Danley was sent away by Vegas shooter
Thousands of eligible DACA recipients have not renewed applications
Show More
Trauma of Las Vegas shooting setting in for victims
Novato vigil held for wife, mother killed in Las Vegas massacre
San Francisco lawmakers look to curb stolen bike part sales
EXCLUSIVE: Alameda Co. sued over 3-year-old's alleged meth death
San Franciscans gather to demand help for Puerto Rico
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Dozens killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Hugh Hefner through the years
PHOTOS: Large brush fire burns in Oakland Hills
PHOTOS: NFL players kneel during national anthem
More Photos