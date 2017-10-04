LAS VEGAS (KGO) --ABC News has learned from an official briefed on the investigation that authorities are looking into Paddock's alleged effort to get a hotel room overlooking the "Life is Beautiful" concert.
The outdoor music festival held in downtown Las Vegas in late September featured Chance the Rapper, a Chicago native, and Lorde, among other artists.
The official also told ABC News housekeeping was asked not to visit the suspect's hotel room for at least part of his stay.
