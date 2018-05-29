Victim robbed with semi-automatic gun in Tanforan Mall parking lot in San Bruno

This undated image shows lights on a Bay Area police vehicle. (KGO-TV)

SAN BRUNO, Calif. --
San Bruno officers are looking for a suspect who robbed a victim with a semi-automatic firearm in the parking lot of the city's Tanforan Mall Tuesday, police said.

The robbery took place around 10 p.m., according to police. The suspect fled the area with the firearm and has yet to be located or identified.

During the course of the investigation at the mall, officers found a loaded semi-automatic handgun in the possession of Isaiah Lim, 26, of San Francisco, police said.

Upon checking the records, officers discovered that the handgun had been reported stolen in another jurisdiction, police said. Lim was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of crimes related to possession of a stolen firearm, according to police.

While Lim is in custody, the perpetrator of the robbery has not been apprehended, and police are asking anyone with information to contact San Bruno police at (650) 616-7100.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberyarmed robberytheftcrimesan mateo countyinvestigationarrestSan Bruno
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Nia Wilson memorial service
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Show More
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
Good Samaritans help in dramatic fire rescue
Carr Fire is 6th most destructive fire in California history
More News