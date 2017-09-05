VIDEO: Armed robbery at Target in Emeryville caught on camera

Police say masked men armed with a handgun and a rifle robbed a Target store in Emeryville early Saturday morning, and part of it was caught on camera. (KGO-TV)

EMERYVILLE, Calif. --
Police say three masked men robbed a Target store in Emeryville early Saturday morning, and part of it was caught on camera.

Officers responded at 12:07 a.m. to the store at 1555 40th St. According to police, one of the suspects had a handgun and another had a rifle and they told all the employees to get on the floor.

The suspects took money from the cash drawer and fled in a 4-door silver sedan. Police said how much the suspects took is not yet known.

No other details were available.
