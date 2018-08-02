VIDEO: Cellphone charger catches fire on Ryanair flight

Panic broke out on a Ryanair flight just as it was about to take off from Barcelona after a cellphone charger burst into flames.A passenger recorded video of the incident and someone pouring water onto the charger to put the fire out.The plane was on the runway, about to take off from Barcelona to Ibiza on Tuesday.Passengers were evacuated and booked onto other flights.Ryanair says the phone was being charged on an external battery pack.