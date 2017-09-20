VIDEO: Children frantically rescued from rubble of deadly earthquake

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2435854" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man in Mexico City captured a dramatic explosion on camera following Tuesday's deadly earthquake.

Startling video shows Mexican citizens frantically digging through the rubble of a deadly earthquake that killed 225 -- trying to prevent the death of a child caught underneath a collapsed building.The terror and panic after a natural disaster didn't stop a few citizens from jumping into action when they heard the cries of children caught in a near-death situation. A hole in the wall of a collapsed building revealed muffled screams from within.Many citizens joined together to tear the dry wall apart with their bare hands. "Es un nino," you can hear the man holding the camera say, as the wall was finally broken down enough for the child to be lifted to safety.