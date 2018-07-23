<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3813149" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

VIDEO: Chilling dispatch call describes terrifying fatal MacArthur BART stabbing (1 of 9)

Beloved sister, daughter, and friend, Nia Wilson, was stabbed to death while standing on the BART platform at MacArthur station with her sister, Letifah, who was also injured. The chilling dispatch call describes the chaotic moment where officials learned of the sisters' injuries. (KGO)