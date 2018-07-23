BART

VIDEO: Chilling dispatch call describes terrifying fatal MacArthur BART stabbing

Beloved sister, daughter, and friend, Nia Wilson, was stabbed to death while standing on the BART platform at MacArthur station with her sister, Letifah, who was also injured. The chilling dispatch call describes the chaotic moment where officials learned of the sisters' injuries. (KGO)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Thankfully, Monday evening, officials announced that the suspect was in custody and an anonymous tip led to his arrest.

